ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A “CRE8IV” mural has returned to the stateline.

Christopher Newman created the “High Flight” mural that was placed inside of the College Avenue and Seminary Street traffic circle on Wednesday. It was originally installed in 2018 near City Market, but it returned back to the artist’s studio after its loan period ended.

The new location was chosen because of its high traffic flow and neighborhood appeal.

“It is different in a neighborhood that is very open, and it’s not got anything else around it that is of any size at all in connection of it’s own size,” Newman said. “In fact, it’s got roads and the only movable things around are the cars that are going around the roundabout.”

“CRE8IV” is adding another 12 murals to the stateline throughout the summer.