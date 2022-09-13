ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Six young workers were recognized for their hard work on Tuesday.

Those who participated in the City of Rockford’s Workforce Development Program with LT Construction this summer received a special graduation ceremony. Most of them are now employed by local contractors after finishing their mentorship under a local minority contractor.

One city official said that, once he saw the vision, he knew that they had to put it into action simply because it shows youth the possibilities, all while rebuilding the community they live in.

“You put the hard work in and it’s been recognized,” said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara. “I will also say this is really just the beginning for you.”

The City partnered with Pastor Albert “Tank” Weathers, who owns LT Construction. Kyle Saunders, director of public works for the City of Rockford, appreciates having the opportunity to work with such a dedicated group.

“As we met with ‘Tank’ and we started talking about the first focus area, we showed him a block,” Saunders said. “There were two sides of the street and ‘Tank’ looked at me and said, ‘Kyle, I think we’ll have that done in two weeks.’”

McNamara said that the young adults made an impact, sharing an email he received from a thankful resident who finally has sidewalks in front of their home.

“He went on to say, he said ‘that’s actually not why I’m emailing you to say thank you,'” McNamara said. “He said, ‘I have two young Black children,’ and he said, ‘my young kids now have been looking out the window and seeing people who look like them build our community.'”

The program has led to other opportunities for many of the graduates, like Sylvester Williams. He has already lined up with a local contractor.

“I’m very excited to be a part of the Ringland Johnson Construction Company,” Williams said. “They’re getting ready to start working on Hard Rock Casino in Rockford, so that’s going to be a big, big milestone for me.”

Doug Curry, president of the excavation and blacktop division of Stenstrom Companies, hired a participant in July and said that they are so far, so good.

“I think they’re learning something as well as we are, and hopefully the program continues not only to the benefit of the contractors, but the community,” Curry said.

The young constructors complete a mile’s worth of sidewalk, according to Saunders. They were originally just supposed to do 2,000 lineal feet.