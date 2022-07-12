ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police were in a standoff after a suspect reportedly shot a victim in the stomach.

It happened around 12:10 p.m. in the 1600 block of 4th Avenue, according to the Rockford Police Department. The suspect apparently shot the victim in the stomach before getting into a truck to flee. One witness said that he got out of his truck to try and kill the victim, but someone grabbed him and threw him into a house.

The police department asked residents to avoid the area while they handle the situation.