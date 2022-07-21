ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Young engineers from the Midwest are making final preparations for a showdown this weekend.

The 10th Annual Rock River Robotics Off-Season Competition takes place at the Winnovation Bot Shop in Winnebago. Thirty-two teams from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, and Wisconsin will compete for $5,000 in scholarship money.

Winnebago Winnovation Bot Shop’s team took six weeks to design, build, and test their creations.

“Robotics is an excellent program for kids to get into when they’re in high school,” said spokesperson Bernetta Cruz. “It can give them school funding. It can give them life-long skills and it can empower them into work to help our environment grow in manufacturing and different programs.”

The competition will take place Saturday at Rock Valley College’s Physical Education Center, at 3301 N Mulford Road.