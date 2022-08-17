ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Authorities say Geround Brown, 33, shot two people, including a 16-year-old teen, and then engaged in a 5-hour stand-off with police before surrendering on Tuesday.

According to court documents, Brown, a felon who has been charged with multiple counts of Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Domestic Battery and Discharge of a Firearm, shot a 34-year-old woman in the leg and the teen in the arm in the 400 block of S. 5th Street around 1p.m.

A neighbor told Eyewitness News that they heard someone screaming in the apartment, followed by a loud boom. Police later said Brown was known to both victims.

Police said officers were initially called to the 500 block of College Avenue for reports of a shooting victim, and located teen there.

During the investigation, they were led to the 300 block of S. 5th Street, where Brown fled inside an apartment building and refused to come out.

Police negotiators and SWAT teams engaged with Brown for 5 hours until his eventual surrender around 7:30 p.m.

Brown has also been charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm and a parole violation.