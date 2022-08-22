ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say they attempted to stop a suspect driving a stolen vehicle on Thursday, but the driver escaped and later crashed into a parked car.

According to police, officers spotted the vehicle in the 2400 block of Kishwaukee Street around 8:15 p.m., but it sped away from them.

The vehicle was found later in the 1000 block of S. 6th Street, abandoned after crashing into a parked car.

Police did say they recovered a handgun from inside the car.

No arrests have been made in the crime.