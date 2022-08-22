ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have charged a 17-year-old boy with shooting at a house, causing damage to a garage and car.

According to police, officers were called to the 2100 block of Freemont Street on Sunday at 6:15 p.m. for a reported shooting.

When they arrived, investigators found damage to the garage and a vehicle.

The suspect was identified and a gun was recovered, police said.

The teen was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Aggravated Discharge, Possession of a Defaced Firearm, and No Valid Firearm Owners Identification.

He was booked into the juvenile detention center.