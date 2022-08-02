ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — More than a dozen teens from Ukraine were welcomed to Rockford on Tuesday.

They traveled from Brovary, Rockford’s Ukrainian sister city. All of the students, along with their mothers, were in Brovary when Russia invaded earlier this year. They are traveling with their mothers while their fathers serve in the military.

While the teens are thankful for the opportunity, it is still hard to be so far from home.

“She is really happy that she will return to Ukraine because she really loves it,” said Vladyslava Vyzhga and Ivanka Nikitiuk. “She feels homesick a little bit.”

The teens have an itinerary of things to do during their time in Rockford, including a tour of the Coronado.