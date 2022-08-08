ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new website highlights all things Peaches in the City of Rockford.

The website, which launched last week, was created by the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. Its release came with the new “A League Of Their Own” series on Amazon Prime.

A history of the Peaches, as well as player profiles, can be found on the site. There is also a downloadable trail map, which takes users across the City to some of the sites that would have been important to the players.

“We want to invite fans of the Peaches, whether they’re new fans as they discover this new TV series through Prime Video, or they’ve been fans of the Peaches and the All American Women, who played professional ball in the 40s and 50s, we want them to come to Rockford, explore the city, the places the Peaches loved and the city that loved the Peaches,” said John Groh, president and CEO of the RACVB.

“A League Of Their Own” premieres on Amazon Prime this Friday.