ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say three thieves were thwarted in their attempt to use a U-Haul to steal an ATM from a PNC Bank branch.

According to Rockford Police, officers responded to a suspicious activity call a the PNC Bank location at 5411 Harrison Avenue around 1:55 a.m. on Friday, September 2nd.

Police said they spotted a U-Haul leaving the area, and as it pulled over on Upland Drive, three suspects were seen running from the vehicle.

No arrests have been made.

Police said the ATM was heavily damaged, but the would-be thieves were unable to remove any currency from it.