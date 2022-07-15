ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Friday, regional districts announced what residents pay in taxes to fund area schools.
Pecatonica schools came in with the lowest rate, at 5.63%, meaning for every $100 of a home’s worth, residents pay about $5.63.
Harlem had the highest, with a rate of 6.86%.
Rockford Public Schools fell right in the middle of the area’s 12 school districts with 6.3%.
Full list:
Pecatonica 5.63%
Belvidere 5.75%
South Beloit 5.93%
Rockton 6.04%
Shirland 6.21%
RPS 205 6.26%
Winnebago 6.36%
Prairie Hill 6.47%
Kinnikinnick 6.47%
North Boone 6.48%
Durand 6.68%
Harlem 6.86%