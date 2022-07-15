ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Friday, regional districts announced what residents pay in taxes to fund area schools.

Pecatonica schools came in with the lowest rate, at 5.63%, meaning for every $100 of a home’s worth, residents pay about $5.63.

Harlem had the highest, with a rate of 6.86%.

Rockford Public Schools fell right in the middle of the area’s 12 school districts with 6.3%.

Full list:

Pecatonica 5.63%

Belvidere 5.75%

South Beloit 5.93%

Rockton 6.04%

Shirland 6.21%

RPS 205 6.26%

Winnebago 6.36%

Prairie Hill 6.47%

Kinnikinnick 6.47%

North Boone 6.48%

Durand 6.68%

Harlem 6.86%