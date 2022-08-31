ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — There were many things people collected throughout the 90’s, but not like Beanie Babies

The toys were stuffed with pellets, or beans, rather than the conventional stuffing. One Rockford house was still filled with Beanie Babies nearly 30 years later.

Jolly Estate Sales could not believe the amount of Beanie Babies there were in one Rockford home while preparing for an estate sale. It was like Beanie Baby heaven.

“Holy cow,” said Kelly Kakert, owner of Jolly Estate Sales. “Holy cow.”

That was the reaction of Kakert and her team when they saw the sheer number of Beanie Babies inside one house, more than 1,000 of the popular ’90s stuffed toy.

Kakert said that she has never see this many of anything in one spot before.

“She collected bears far heaver than anything else, but there’s every thing here,” Kakert said.

From turkeys to pigs to monkeys, the variety of colors, animals and sizes are endless. It took Kakert’s team 15 hours to sort and divide the Beanie Babies into different groups.

“My girls are now 25 and 28, and this was literally the stuff of their childhood dream,” Kakert said. “I mean, Beanie Babies were so unbelievably hot 25 years ago.”

Almost all of the stuffed toys have tag protectors, and some are in display cases, according to Kakert. It does not stop there, however, as there is also Beanie Babies collector cards. Kakert hopes that these will bring back fond childhood memories for some, complete a collection or become a sweet gift.

“I hope for some people that they can fill out a collection if their missing a piece here or there, or they’re looking to, you know, mom cleaned out their room when they moved out and they want four or five Beanie Babies to throw on the shelf because it reminds them of their childhood,” Kakert said. “Whatever the means are that makes you happy, I hope that somebody connects with them in that way.”

The estate sale will be held at 123 S. Madison St. from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.