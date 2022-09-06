ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three Rockford men were taken into custody Sunday after a fight at a large party.

Officers were called to a condemned property in the 700 block of N. Church Street around 2:55 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. There were reports of armed subjects and people fighting.

Police observed two handguns in plain view inside of an unoccupied vehicle. Darryl Fultz, 38, was seen trying to enter the vehicle before resisting arrest while being taken into custody. A large crowd surrounded officers as they were arresting Fultz, after which Christen Abron, 31, and Lamar Foat, 27, were taken into custody as well.

Darryl Fultz (Photo: Winnebago County Jail)

Fultz was charged with two counts of Unlawful Use of a Weapon, No Valid FOID, Resisting Arrest and Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Deliver.

Both Abron and Foat were charged with Criminal Trespass to Property and Resisting Arrest.