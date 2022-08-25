ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Twisted Crypt Haunted House is coming back for its 9th year in Rockford, starting September 16th.

The horror maze, located at 5420 E. State Street, features 10,000 square feet of “chaos, gore, mystery, mazes, and interactive showrooms,” according to a press release.

In 2016, 2019, and 2021 Twisted Crypt Haunted House was awarded “TOP TEN Illinois Haunted House” by HauntedIllinois.com.

Twisted Crypt Productions was founded by Peter Dunn and Matt Johnson in 2013. Both were raised in Rockford and graduated from Boylan Central Catholic High School.

Following its opening on September 16th, Twisted Crypt Haunted House will be open on weekends through Halloween.