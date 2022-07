ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Traffic on a busy portion of S. Perryville Road slowed down after a two car crash Tuesday.

It happened at the intersection of S. Perryville and Fincham Drive, just south of E. State Street. Both cars involved suffered front end damage and came to a rest on the side of the road. One hit a pole.

It is not clear what led up to the crash. There was no word on injuries at the time of this writing.