ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford men were arrested and a third escaped custody early Monday morning after police say there were driving a stolen vehicle.

According to Rockford Police, officers spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Bedford Park, Illinois, parked in the 2900 block of Chatham Lane around 12:35 a.m.

As officers approached, three men got out and ran.

The passenger, Deszreeon Hues, 21, was apprehended after a brief struggle, police said.

Tommie Knight, 23, was found by a police K9, hiding in a garage in the 3300 block of Alida Street. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries and later booked into the Winnebago County Jail.

The third occupant escaped.

Police said two loaded guns were recovered in the investigation.

Hues (no mugshot available) was charged with Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle and Resisting Arrest.

Knight was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Resisting Arrest, and outstanding warrants.