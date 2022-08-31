ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested two Chicago men, Curtis Hood, 22, and Edward Triplett, 20, a known gang member, on weapons charges after investigating a stolen Kia vehicle.

Police say officers spotted the pair in the 2100 block of Grant Avenue around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, standing outside the vehicle, which had been reported stolen out of Chicago.

During the arrest, officers reportedly found two handguns.

Hood was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.

Triplett was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Gang Member, Possession of a Defaced Firearm, and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.

Both were booked into the Winnebago County Jail.