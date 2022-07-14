ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — More than a dozen teens will travel to Rockford from Brovary, the city’s Ukrainian Sister City, in early August. All are traveling with their mothers, while their fathers continue to serve in the military in an army combat zone in Ukraine.

The group will spend 11 days in the community visiting local attractions and staying at the dorm at Rockford Christian Schools.

The relationship between the City of Rockford and Brovary began in 1995 when a soccer team from Kyiv visited Rockford and suggested a sister city arrangement. Brovary is a Kyiv suburb with a population of 85,900.

As a gift to Brovary, a Rockford group traveled to build the first of two playgrounds for Brovary’s children.

“Our Rockford residents really came through to support the Brovary Relief Fund,” said Mayor Tom McNamara. “Now I’m hoping our businesses, venues and restaurants will step up and offer to host the group for an activity or a meal throughout their stay.”



Needs include:



Transportation between Rockford and O’Hare

Transportation to/from activities in the Rockford area

Restaurants to provide meals

Attractions to host the group for a half or full day

Welcome basket donations



Those interested in helping the group, can call 779-500-0804 or email brovary@rockriverymca.org