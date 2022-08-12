ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford will receive $78,000 as part of Illinois’ unclaimed property program.

The money was reclaimed through the State Treasurer’s I-Cash Program.

Originally earmarked for the city’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), the funds will now help families this winter.

The LIHEAP program begins in September and runs until May or until funding runs out.

“You just think about so many people today struggling,” said Mayor Tom McNamara. “If it’s due to high inflation, whatever that may be in their life that they’re struggling with, that assistance, really, is a lifeline to them, so they can make sure they have a comfortable house for their family to be raised in and put their money towards other basic necessities.”

Over 11,000 Winnebago and Boone County households benefitted from LIHEAP last winter.