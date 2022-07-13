ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — For those looking for a job in the medical field, UW Health is holding two different hiring events this month.

The first event takes place next Wednesday between 1-4 p.m. at the UW Health SwedishAmerican Women and Children’s Hospital, 1350 Charles St. Some openings include dietary, environmental services, lab assistants and pharmacy technicians. Starting pay for those jobs are at least $15.

The second hiring event takes place Thursday, July 28 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the same location. Positions open during this event include nurses and patient care technicians.

A director at SwedishAmerican said that they are always looking to hire.

“We are growing, we are an organization that is growing, so we are looking to add new associates all the time,” said Emily Schubert, director of talent acquisition and workforce planning at UW Health SwedishAmerican.

A full list of job openings can be found on SwedishAmerican’s website.