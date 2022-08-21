ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Veterans and first responders got to enjoy a day out on the lake Sunday.

It took place at Pierce Lake in Rockford’s Rock Cut State Park. Veterans, first responders and their families got to kayak and paddleboard on the lake to decompress and exercise.

The event, which was put on by Fire Department Coffee and Rocktown Adventures, was a way to say thank you for all they do in the community.

“This is tremendous. It’s a way for us as a company, both Rocktown Adventures and Fire Department Coffee, to give back to the community,” said coordinator Bryan Davis. “We serve the folks that protect us everyday and we want to give back to them a little bit, so this is an opportunity to do that.”

Davis said that he wants to put on more events like this one in the future.