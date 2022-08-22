ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Emmanuel White, 19, has been arrested after police say he used a gun to beat a victim at a Rockford laundromat.

Rockford Police were called to Spin World Laundromat, at 120 S. Main Street, at 7:50 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a man inside the business with a gun.

When police arrived, they discovered no shots had been fired, but a victim was hit multiple times with the weapon, reportedly wielded by White.

White was arrested and charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Aggravated Battery in a Public Place, Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon, Aggravated Assault, and No Valid Firearm Owners Identification.

Police said the loaded weapon was recovered.

White was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.