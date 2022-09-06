ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police investigated after a shooting sent one person to the hospital Tuesday evening, and police said that the victim’s injuries are life-threatening.

It happened in the area of Whitman Street and Haskell Avenue around 7 p.m. The victim was found shot at the scene. Their condition was unknown at the time of this writing.

Few other details have been released, and there has been no word on a suspect or arrests. Drivers were asked to avoid the area as police investigated.

Any information on the shooting should be given to the Rockford Police Department, (815) 966-2900.

DEVELOPING…