LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Community members have the chance to weigh in on the future of a Loves Park playground.

The Rockford Park District is investing in Wantz Park, and administrators want residents to voice their opinions about the renovations and which playground concept they like the best.

The listening session was supposed to happen Wednesday night, but organizers rescheduled it due to the weather.

It will now take place on July 20 at the park, 602 E Riverside Blvd., from 4:30-6:30 p.m. There will also be activities for kids and free ice cream during the event.