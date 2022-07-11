ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested Anthony McAbee, 18, at a local convenience store Sunday night on charges of possession of both a stolen weapon and a stolen car.

According to police, officers saw McAbee at the West Side Stop, at 937 School Street, around 8:05 p.m. on Sunday. Police said as officers approached the store, McAbee ran but was subsequently arrested.

Police said he was in possession of a stolen firearm.

McAbee was charged with Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Resisting Arrest and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.

He is also being held at the Winnebago County Jail on charges in other counties.