Revisions to the pricing standards come after a traveler spotted the exorbitantly priced beer at LaGuardia airport in 2021. (Getty Images)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — When it comes to kicking back and relaxing at the end of a long day, one of the best places to do it is at a local bar.

There are no shortages of places to drink in the country, as there were approximately 62,600 register bars in the US in 2019, according to Statistica. With that many places to grab a pint, people have their choice about where to toss back a pint. However, like most things, some places are better than others.

Find a list below of some of the best bars in Rockford, according to Yelp.