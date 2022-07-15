ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — If you’ve been trying to navigate W. State Street this summer, you may be wondering why a large stretch of the road is shut down.

The Illinois Department of Transportation closed W. State from Independence to Day Avenue and detoured traffic while it works to install new storm sewers, traffic signals, and sidewalks.

IDOT is also widening the road from two lanes to four.

The $6.5 million project is expected to take until September to complete.

William Charles Construction is the City’s contractor for the road work.