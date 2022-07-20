WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Local law enforcement agencies could soon team up to better respond to major traffic crashes.

Members of the Winnebago County Public Safety and Judiciary Committee approved the formation of a “Major Crash Assistance Team” Tuesday night. The deal would help free up Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office resources.

Roscoe, Rockton, Machesney Park and Loves Park police officers would be allowed to investigate fatal or serious crashes throughout the county if approved. That would allow sheriff’s deputies to continue patrols.

“We hear everyday of more and more accidents, rollover accidents. People are driving faster, they’re not paying attention, and more and more we have fatal injuries and accidents that are just happening, multiple times throughout the day,” said Burt Gerl, Winnebago County’s Public Safety and Judiciary Committee chairman. “So, so this is a, unfortunately, a step that we have to take, but it’s a great step in collaboration.”

The plan now moves on to the full county board.