ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rock River Disposal has agreed to lower annual collection of yard waste for unincorporated Winnebago County residents to $175 per year, instead of the $250 initially announced.

Yard waste pickup had been offered as a complimentary service alongside trash collection, but the company said due to increased costs, labor shortages, and other economic pressures, it could no longer afford to provide the service.

Last week, customers were notified by mail that to keep the service this fall, they would have to pay $250 per year.

However, Rock River Disposal announced Thursday it would lower the cost to $175.

“By working with RRD, we were able to come to an agreement to lower the additional cost for yard waste removal for our unincorporated residents,” said Winnebago County Chairman Joeseph Chiarelli. “Our goal is to always assist our residents in reducing cost burdens while maintaining an expected level of service.”

Subscribers will receive a complimentary 95 gallon tote.

The price increase goes into effect on August 3rd.