ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Six agencies are teaming up to provide better response to major traffic crashes, it was announced Wednesday.

Roscoe, Cherry Valley, Loves Park, Rockton, and South Beloit police, along with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office are forming the Winnebago County Major Crash Assistance Team, which will be tasked with investigating major crashes.

Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana says pooling resources among law enforcement will equate to quicker results.

“We created this team of experts that can rely on each other and each one of them can put in a piece of the investigation for the whole, which we can move quicker to the State’s Attorney’s office and a more thorough, drilled down accident investigation,” he said.

The team will also allow individual departments to keep more officers on patrol during an accident investigation.