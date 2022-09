CALEDONIA, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman walking her dog was hit and killed by a car in Caledonia on Thursday night.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 6:45 p.m. in the 700 block of Kelly Road.

The victim’s name was not given, but police said she was in her 60’s. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The dog was also killed.

The crash is still under investigation by police.