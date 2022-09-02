ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say Dasjmonay Dixon, 22, hit a detective with her car while trying to flee as officers were arresting Davon Lewis, 31, for outstanding warrants.

According to police, the Rockford Police Gang Crime Unit, Narcotics Unit, and State Line Area Narcotics Unit officers were checking a home in the 7500 block of Colosseum Drive Thursday morning, in the hopes of apprehending Lewis.

Police said Lewis tried to run but was chased down and taken into custody. Authorities said a loaded handgun, cannabis, and cocaine were recovered.

During the arrest, Dixon, who was present at the time, tried to escape with her vehicle and struck a Rockford Police Detective. Police said she was taken into custody moments later.

The injured detective was taken to a local hospital for treatment of what officials said were non-life threatening injuries.

Lewis has been charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, No Valid Firearm Owner’s Identification, Possession with Intent to Deliver Cannabis, Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, and Aggravated Resisting Arrest.

Dixon was charged with Aggravated Battery to Police.

Both Lewis and Dixon were booked into the Winnebago County Jail.