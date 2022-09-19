ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police said Rebecca Trimble, 42, was arrested Saturday after officers found a loaded gun in her car during a traffic stop.

Police said an officer stopped a vehicle in the 1400 block of E. State Street around 8:40 p.m. after it had been “involved in an incident earlier in the evening.” Police did not offer details of why officers were suspicious of the car.

Police said Trimble had a revoked driver’s license and a loaded handgun.

She was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, No Valid Firearm Owner’s Identification, and Aggravated Discharge of a Weapon.

Trimble was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.