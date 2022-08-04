ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA) of Northwestern Illinois announced Thursday that it bought the Literacy Council, a Rockford-based non-profit that provides free tutoring for adults.

The Literacy Council also offers English courses for non-native speakers.

YWCA administrators said the will enhance the services offered by The Literacy Council by reaching out beyond Rockford.

“Our programs really perfectly align, because everything we do is working on stabilizing families and oftentimes literacy, employment, and housing insecurity are at the root of those challenges of instability,” said YWCA President and CEO, Kris Nachajewski.

Current employees of The Literacy Council will become employees of the YWCA immediately.