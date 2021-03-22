Rockford’s 4th of July celebration one step closer to return

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Independence Day tradition is one step closer to a re-launch.

The 4th of July fireworks display and parade passed in the city’s code and regulation committee. The plan goes to full city council next.

Last week, we told you the 4th of July Committee is making plans for a half-hour fireworks show.

Committee members still need donations to make it happen. Last year’s show was canceled due to COVID-19.

The committee’s co-chair says they plan to have live music in four different downtown locations. Entertainment venues will be spread out over city blocks.

Revelers will be required to abide by the governor’s orders at that point in time.