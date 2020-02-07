Rockford’s Bath and Body Fusion needs your vote to win $50K FedEx grant

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO ) — A Rockford business needs your help for a good cause!

Bath and Body Fusion, 324 E State Street, is in the running for a $50,000 grant from Fedex. Proceeds would help the store get its best selling product, Dream Cream, into the hands of burn victims.

The selection process is done through public voting. Voting is open now and runs now through March 8th. To cast your vote, click here.

