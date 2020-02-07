Rockford’s Bath and Body Fusion needs your vote to win $50K FedEx grant

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- The IHSA State competitive cheerleading championships will be held Friday and Saturday in Bloomington. Once again the Rockford area will be well represented with four teams ready to put forth their best effort.

Stillman Valley will be competing in the Small School Division. North Boone will also compete in the Small School Division. The Vikings finished third at State last year.

Harlem will be competing in the large school division, and Belvidere North will compete in the Coed Division. Belvidere North will be going after it's fourth straight state championship.

"I'm very pumped because out of all my years of cheer this is the most we've had so much reputation, and this team is the most talented I've seen in my life," said Belvidere North senior cheerleader Ayanna Wallace.