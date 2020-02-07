Rockford’s Bath and Body Fusion needs your vote to win $50K FedEx grant

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO ) — A Rockford business needs your help for a good cause!
Bath and Body Fusion, 324 E State Street, is in the running for a $50,000 grant from Fedex. Proceeds would help the store get its best selling product, Dream Cream, into the hands of burn victims.
The selection process is done through public voting. Voting is open now and runs now through March 8th. To cast your vote, click here.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Rockford area cheerleading squads ready to take to the mats for State
- Accumulating Snow Likely for the End of the Weekend
- Potential flu-fighting weapon is in short supply
- January 2020 5th Warmest on Record for the United States
- SUV hit by train in Rockford, driver flees scene
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!