ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — This week marks the unofficial start of the Christmas shopping season. One of the state’s top gifts can be found right here in the Stateline.
Rockford-based Fire Department Coffee is on this year’s ‘Illinois Made Holiday Gift Guide.’ The caffeine company is made up of local firefighters and veterans.
A portion of proceeds are donated to injured first responders.
See the full gift guide here.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Local museums make tours virtual as COVID-19 mitigations close their doors
- Rockford’s Fire. Dept Coffe makes state’s top gift guide list
- Accused Dixon school shooter deemed fit to stand trial
- ‘Staggering’ taxpayer fraud sent millions in jobless funds to California inmates
- Beloit police seek help finding suspects after home invasion