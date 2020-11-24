Rockford’s Fire. Dept Coffe makes state’s top gift guide list

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — This week marks the unofficial start of the Christmas shopping season. One of the state’s top gifts can be found right here in the Stateline.

Rockford-based Fire Department Coffee is on this year’s ‘Illinois Made Holiday Gift Guide.’ The caffeine company is made up of local firefighters and veterans.

A portion of proceeds are donated to injured first responders.

See the full gift guide here.

