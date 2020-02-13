Rockford’s housing market booming, reaches decade high

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford housing market is reaching levels it hasn’t seen in over a decade.

Last year, roughly 5,000 homes were sold in Rockford, an increase of almost 5% from 2018. The average price for a house also rose 2.5%, average around $138,000. That marks the highest average price in 12 years, said the Rockford Area Realtors.

David Sidney, the Executive Director at Transform Rockford, is thrilled to see all the hard work pay off.

“It’s a confidence of who we are and our destiny and the community we are and want to be, and we are not where we want to be but this is telling us progress,” Sidney explained.

The city is attracting unexpected new residents. The Groenwald family moved to Rockford six months ago from the East Coast.

“Coming out here we were like thinking wow this is a bigger city than we thought it was and oh there’s lots of cultural opportunities,” Ellen Groenwald said. “There’s like lots of fun events for families, there’s lots of museums and sports and things that would be a lot of fun to take advantage of.”

After living here for a few months, the family can see why people are staying.

“The cost of living out here, I think, is really do-able for a working family, and we really like that,” Groenwald added.

The number of houses to sell dropped more than 2% from 2018 to 2019, showing that people want to stay in their neighborhoods.



MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

