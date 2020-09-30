Rockford’s ice skating venues could consolidate to one location

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s ice skating venues could soon melt down to one location.

Last week, we told you the Rockford Park District is exploring options to consolidate a number of resources, including the Riverview Ice House. Park District officials say the rink is outdated and would require major updates.

The Park District outlined a recommendation to invest money at Carlson Ice Arena instead, combining the rinks. But, the decision could take years.

“We’re not closing down Riverview, you know, on October 13, this is just an approval and we can start looking at, you know, the next steps. But, Riverview is going to be staying open, you know it could be for the next three to five years,” said Scott Burfoot, the general manager of ice facilities for the park district.

The Park Board will vote on the recommendations on October 13th.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

