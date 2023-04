ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new solar power system, installed at Klehm Arboretum and Botanic Gardens, will now cover 100% of the facility’s electricity needs.

Funding came partially from the Illinois Clean Energy Community Foundation.

The project cost an estimated $40,000.

On extra-sunny days, power will be sent back to the ComEd grid, with credit for the power generated going back to Klehm.

Administrators said the project will make Klehm be more eco-friendly.