Rockford’s Klehm Arboretum to offer free visits for some residents

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford attraction joins a nationwide initiative allowing some residents to visit for free.

Klehm Arboretum & Botanic Garden is now part of the ‘Museums For All’ program. It encourages everyone to visit museums regularly by offering free or reduced admission.

To take advantage, just show your electronic benefit transfer card. Families that have a state-issued EBT card can use it for up to four people per visit.

For more information about Klehm Arboretum & Botanic Garden’s implementation of ‘Museums For All’ admission for EBT card-carrying individuals, visit www.klehm.org/museums-for-all/.