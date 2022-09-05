ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Organizers of Rockford’s Labor Day Parade say the event is the culmination of hard work and planning that take months to complete.

“We start planning it in February every year,” Sara Dorner, president of Rockford United Labor, posted on Facebook Sunday. “A lot of work goes into coordinating it. It’s put on by the Rockford United Labor Parade Committee with all of the unions in town participating at one level or another.”

The Labor Day Parade returned to downtown Rockford for the first time in two years Monday morning for the first time since 2019. It began at Seventh Street and Railroad Avenue and proceeded to East State Street toward Davis Park, the site of the Labor Day Picnic & Car Show.

The parade was canceled the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Class cars, picnic

Rockford United Labor is also hosting the Labor Day Picnic & Car Show Monday. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Davis Park. Live music is provided by Three Good Men.

“After all the talk and effort, it will be surreal to go home tomorrow afternoon and have it be done for the year,” Dorner’s post said. “If you see me or (Parade Committee Chairman Jay Ferraro) at the picnic tomorrow please feel free to buy us a beer. We’ll point out the other committee members if you want to start a tab.”