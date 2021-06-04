Rockford’s mobile library truck to hit the streets next week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Public Library is rolling out a state of the art mobile library truck next week.

Starting Monday, June 7th, the mobile library will hit the streets, bringing its services to the community.

Residents can borrow a wide array of materials from books to DVDS, to large print books for adults, and audio books.

The mobile library will also have wi-fi hotspots and Chromebooks available on loan.

The library is scheduled to make stops at dozens of locations throughout the city, including churches, community centers, and the Rockford Boys and Girls Club.

“We know that some of our areas in our city are under served by the Rockford Public Library. And that’s what this is all about. It’s getting them the service that they need and getting the books in the hands of the people that we haven’t reached before,” said Kathi Kresol, the mobile library’s services manager.

The mobile library truck will be out year-round. Staff will offer storytime in English and Spanish, and a craft table.

