Rockford’s new Embassy Suites hotel downtown is now hiring

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Just weeks away from its opening day, the Embassy Suites by Hilton Rockford Riverfront is looking to staff up.

More than a dozen jobs are available at the new downtown Rockford hotel, located in the former Amerock building at 416 S Main St.

Most of the available jobs are in the Embassy Suites’ two restaurants, guest services and housekeeping.

The hotel is set to open in July, and reservations start on July 26th.

