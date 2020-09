ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) -- A Rockford ice cream vendor was robbed at gunpoint on Sunday. Police say the suspects were between 15-16 years old.

According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the 1500 block of 12th Avenue around 1:45 p.m. where they met with the victim, who said he was pushing his cart down the block when a blue four-door sedan pulled up.