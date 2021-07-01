Rockton kids learn how to be wizards at Harry Potter camp

ROCKTOND, Ill. (WTVO) — The wizarding world of Harry Potter expanded to Winnebago County on Thursday.

Local 4-H members met at the Prince of Peace Church, at 2336 Freeport Road, and were divided into their “houses,” named after the schools in J.K. Rowling’s books.

The young wizards planted herbs, created Slytherin Slime, crafted their very own wands and quills, and brewed drinks at “Potion School.”

The crash course in wizardry is all about having fun and learning a thing or two, according to University of Illinois Extension’s Becky Gocken.

“We are doing team building by having them sorted into their various houses. They’ve been learning different properties about the different plants and different medicinal type of purposes, or things that people use them with. And then, they’ve also been doing a lot of measuring things, over in the kitchen,” Gocken explained.

More than 30 children participated in the Harry Potter camp.