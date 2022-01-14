Rockton repair contractor accused of defrauding homeowners

Kirt Johnson, 44, of Rockton has been charged with Aggravated Home Repair Fraud by the Boone County Sheriff’s Office

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) – The Boone County Sheriff’s Office announced fraud charges against a Rockton man accused of home repair scams.

Detectives arrested 44-year-old Kirt Johnson on Friday and charged him with two counts of Aggravated Home Repair Fraud, a Class 2 Felony, and two counts of Felony Theft. Johnson has been under investigation since 2021 for alleged home repair scams against victims over the age of 60.

Johnson allegedly stole more than $100,000 collectively from three different victims. He was previously arrested on another charge of Aggravated Home Repair Fraud in December 2021. As the investigation is still ongoing, the Sheriff’s Office said additional charges are possible.

A Class 2 Felony is punishable by three to seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Johnson is currently held in the Boone County Jail on a $50,000 (10 percent) bond. The Sheriff’s Office said they encourage any victims of Johnson or other home fraud scams to contact their office.