Rockton residents have until October 31st to file claims related to Chemtool fire

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Chemtool is giving residents until October 31st, 2021, to file claims for personal expenses related to the fire.

A claim form can be found here for reimbursement for personal expenses tied to the evacuation related to the plant fire that occurred on Monday, June 14th.

Rockton Police say residents can call 877-552-8942 to arrange to have the fire-related debris removed for them, rather that removing it themselves. A contactor, Clean Harbors, has been arranged by Lubrizol to assist the residents in removing fire-related debris from residential homes and businesses in the area.

The company said in a press release Thursday morning, “We are confident that the materials burned in the fire pose no health risk in the short or long-term, other than the short-term irritation one would normally experience in the presence of smoke.”

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has been monitoring air quality and ground level water and soil samples for contaminants, but the results have not yet been returned, health officials said, although Winnebago County Health officials said Wednesday that no dangerous levels of pollutants were detected in the air.

Winnebago County Board Chairman Joseph Chiarelli issued a disaster emergency proclamation on Tuesday, in order to bring aid to the county through the Illinois Emergency Management Act. The proclamation expires on Monday, June 21st.

A hotline has been set up at 815-972-7300 and RocktonChemFire@wchd.org for residents who are seeking relief information.