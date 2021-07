ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A group called Citizens for Chemtool Accountability hosted a virtual meeting with French victims of a 2019 fire in Roeun.

In September 2019, there was a large fire in a Lubrizol warehouse there, which like the Rockton Chemtool fire, forced evacuations.

Activists and local election officials spoke and answered questions with residents from Rockton on the Zoom meeting, and said they plan to have another conversation in the future.