Rockton School District volunteers collect Thanksgiving meals for needy families

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — More than 80 families will now have a Thanksgiving meal thanks to a local school district.

The school bus outside of Rockton Grade School is packed with food. Rockton School District collected donations on Saturday for the Old Stone Church Food Pantry in downtown Rockford.

Volunteers took items from people’s vehicles as they drove up.

“Families are always in need, especially right now. We have Thanksgiving, right around the corner is going to be Christmas. So, anything we can give right now, our community is stepping up in a really big way right now,” explained Rockton PTO President, Abby Czaja.

Czaja tells us that mashed potatoes, stuffing, corn, and a whole lot of turkeys–along with cash–were all donated.

If you’re interested in helping, click here for more details.

MORE HEADLINES: